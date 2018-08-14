× Luther Board of Trustees fires cop charged with domestic abuse, assault of police officer

LUTHER, Okla. — A Luther Police officer was fired by the town board after he was arrested and charged earlier this month with domestic abuse and assaulting a fellow police officer.

Anthony Butler, 42, was arrested on August 5 after police were called to a home in the 500 block of S. Dogwood for a domestic disturbance between Butler and his girlfriend.

Butler was charged last Friday with one count of felony domestic abuse by strangulation, felony domestic abuse in the presence of minors and assault and battery upon a police officer.

The five member Town of Luther Board of Trustees voted 4-0 Tuesday to terminate Butler. One trustee was absent.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Luther police officer Tony Walker said when he arrived to the home, Butler was on top of another woman in a bedroom with his hands around her neck. Walker said he was attacked by Butler, thrown against the wall and had his neck and chest scratched after pulling Butler off the woman.

The woman said Butler came to the home, drunk, and started arguing with her, according to court documents. The woman said Butler threw her against the wall, onto the bed and was being choked in front of her two daughters as they screamed for Butler to stop.

Walker then arrived but called the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office for assistance as Butler was also a Luther Police officer.

The board of trustees went into executive session for nearly 20 minutes to discuss Butler’s employment. The board also approved starting the application process to hire a new police officer.