Metro city council seeking to restrict medical marijuana dispensaries

YUKON, Okla. – A local community is hoping to put restrictions on where medical marijuana dispensaries are located within the city limits.

City council members in Yukon are expected to vote on a proposed ordinance next Tuesday.

According to the Yukon Review, it would only allow medical marijuana retailers to open on Garth Brooks Blvd., just south of I-40.

Dispensaries would be prohibited from setting up shop near places like schools, playgrounds and churches.

The proposal also would ban anyone from commercially growing marijuana within city limits.