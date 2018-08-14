Midwest City beefing up patrol for first day of school

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – In just two days, streets will be full of students walking to and from school, but the Midwest City police force will also be out to make sure the first day of school runs smoothly.

Thousands of kids walk to school each day, and Captain Mark Teply wants to make sure the public is watching out for them.

“Our children are coming back to school that day, so we want them to be safe as well as the children to be safe,” said Teply.

The latest data from Oklahoma Highway Safety shows nearly 150 kids between the ages of six to 18 were injured on foot in 2016; six of those were fatalities.

Auto-pedestrian incidents are on the rise with 68 fatalities reported in 2015 and 91 in 2016.

“There’s over 700 elementary students that attend this particular school, out of those 700 approximately 300 of them walk to school,” said Teply.

The heaviest police presence is expected to be before school, lunchtime and after school.