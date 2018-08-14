New Oklahoma City restaurant to give first responders free lunch before grand opening

OKLAHOMA CITY – A restaurant that has been named one of the nation’s ‘top emerging restaurant chains’ plans to open its doors next month in Oklahoma City.

However, first responders will be able to enjoy some of the delicious food before it actually opens to the public.

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill will open its first location in the Sooner State in mid-September. The restaurant will be located at Chisholm Creek, just south of the John Kilpatrick Turnpike and W. Memorial Rd. in Oklahoma City.

Company officials say that before they open the doors to the public, Oklahoma’s first responders will be able to enjoy a complimentary lunch.

Firebirds is inviting local first responders to the restaurant for a complimentary lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Patriot Day, Sept. 11.

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill specializes in hand-cut aged steaks, fresh seafood, chicken and ribs.