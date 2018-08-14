Officials investigating deadly wreck that killed pedestrian

EDMOND, Okla. – Officers in Edmond are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a man along a busy interstate.
Around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, emergency crews were called to an accident involving a pedestrian on the southbound ramp at 2nd Street, along I-35.
When authorities arrived at the scene, they realized the victim was dead.
Edmond police warned drivers to expect delays on southbound I-35, just north of 2nd Street.
So far, the victim’s identity has not been released.
35.652832 -97.478095