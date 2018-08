× OKC mayor honors 60th anniversary of Katz sit-in

OKLAHOMA CITY – August 14-19 is now Freedom Fiesta Week in Oklahoma City in honor of Clara Luper and the Oklahoma students who staged a sit-in at Katz grocery store in 1958.

Mayor David Holt hosted Clara Luper’s daughter and others at the OKC City Hall this morning to sign a resolution to recognize the 60th anniversary of the Katz sit-in and to honor Clara Luper’s efforts to bring Civil Rights to Oklahoma.