Oklahoma City police arrest accused peeping tom

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man was arrested on a peeping tom complaint after an incident at a west Oklahoma City house.

On August 12, at around 2:45 a.m., police were called to the house near N.W. 10th and N. Morgan Rd. in reference to a peeping tom.

Police say someone had observed 44-year-old Juan Nevarez “on his hands and knees looking under the door of the bathroom” where a 13-year-old girl was changing.

Nevarez admitted he was “curious what the female in the bathroom was doing and was watching her through the large crack between the floor and bottom of the door,” according to an affidavit.

He was arrested on a peeping tom complaint and taken to the Oklahoma County jail where he remains on a $500 bond.