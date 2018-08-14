Oklahoma fire chief dies days after wife of 49 years

OKTAHA, Okla. – An Oklahoma family is in shock after losing both their mother and father suddenly in a matter of weeks.

For the past 49 years, Leonard Stevens was always by the side of his wife, Donna. Sadly, Donna passed away unexpectedly earlier this month.

Her death came as a shock to loved ones, but they had no idea that they would be mourning another loss so soon.

“I asked him, ‘Are you ready to go home?’ He looked up and said, ‘Yeah, I am.’ And that told me right there he was ready,” John Stout, Stevens’ brother-in-law, said.

Shortly after Donna’s funeral, the family realized that Leonard wasn’t doing well.

“He went to the hospital the day after her funeral,” Jordan, the couple’s son, told KJRH.

Days later, Leonard passed away at the age of 69-years-old after a battle with cancer.

“My dad was a great man and he was a great father and poppy,” Jordan said. “He made sure people were taken care of and he never asked for anything in return. If I am 1/4 of the man he was, I will be doing really well. He was my hero.”

Leonard Stevens was the fire chief of the Oktaha Fire Department, was a Vietnam veteran and founded the local American Legion.

His funeral will be held Thursday at the Oktaha School Gymnasium at 11 a.m.