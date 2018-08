× One person injured after being hit by train in Edmond

EDMOND, Okla. – Authorities are investigating after a person was hit by a train in Edmond.

Around 4 a.m. on Tuesday, emergency crews were called to an accident involving a train near Broadway and Thatcher, near downtown Edmond.

Investigators say one person was walking along the train tracks when they were hit by a train.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital, but we do not have an update on their condition.