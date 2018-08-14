Possible chupacabra spotted in Deer Creek

DEER CREEK, Okla. – People who live in and around Deer Creek are trying to figure out if a large, strange animal spotted killing chickens and a turkey is the mythical creature known as a ‘chupacabra.’

“That’s immediately what we thought, and it looks exactly the same. There’s not much difference at all,” Craig Martin told News 4 back in 2013.

When we spoke with Martin in February of 2013, he showed a picture of an animal he was convinced could be the mysterious creature known as the ‘chupacabra.’

Now, another animal that looks just like the one Martin spotted was captured on video in Mike and Lisa Curtis’ backyard.

Both animals were spotted near Western and Waterloo.

“We saw the chickens and the turkey, the ones that had been killed and we were taken back quite a bit. So, we stopped. I actually have a game camera that we, that I have set in there,” Mike said.

In the video, you can see a large animal roaming around the Curtis’ yard. Later, it attacks four chickens and eats their turkey, named Loretta.

Some think the animal is most likely a coyote with a bad case of mange, which is what officials with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife thought back in 2013. We’re still waiting on word from them regarding this new case.

“It’s still up for debate. Was it a coyote with mange or a chupacabra? That’s – we’ll let ya’ll decide,” Mike said.

36.805863 -97.519492