Rodeo bull charges at pedestrians, police cruiser after escaping from Oklahoma City Stockyards

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials say a rodeo bull wreaked havoc on the streets of Oklahoma City late Monday night.

Around 9:50 p.m. on Monday, Oklahoma City police received a call about a vicious animal running loose near Reno and Classen Blvd.

Authorities soon learned that a rodeo bull escaped from the Oklahoma City Stockyards and was running loose on the streets.

At one point, a witness was nearly trampled by the bull and was forced to jump into the Oklahoma River to get away from it.

Once officers from the Springlake Division caught up to the bull, it was near Main and Walker and was trying to run toward Bricktown and the Midtown bar area.

For nearly 30 minutes, police worked to turn the bull away from major roadways and heavily populated areas.

“The Bull nearly crushed a citizen near NW 3rd and Walker at the Goodyear tire shop but missed as he charged the citizen. Officers attempted to box in the Bull numerous times in [an] attempt to slow down the animal from charging pedestrians,” the police report states.

Officials say when the bull was showing aggressive behavior, it even rammed one of the patrol cars.

After finally corralling the bull, cowboys from the Stockyards put down the bull due to its continued aggressive behavior.