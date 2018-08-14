Severe storms roll across Oklahoma bringing heavy rain, wind and hail

OKLAHOMA – Severe storms are rolling across the state Tuesday evening bringing heavy rain, wind and hail.

Hail, straight-line winds and flooding are the major threats from the storms.

Video courtesy: Jessica Aragon from S.W. 104th

According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, they are responding to numerous calls around the city due to weather.

They say they are currently working on several water rescues around the city.

WEATHER: OKCFD responding on numerous calls around the city due to weather. We are on 3 water assist (vehicle in high water) calls: 1) 8900 S. Western, 2) 16000 N. Sara, 3) SW. 23 / May. Please do NOT drive into high water. We have also worked numerous vehicle accidents. Be safe! — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) August 15, 2018

Assisting vehicles in high water at 6 locations: 1) 8900 S. Western, 2) 16000 N. Sara, 3) SW. 23 / May, 4) SW. 22 / Blackwelder, 5) 500 S. Meridian, 6) 3812 NW. 22. We have responded to two fire alarms potentially due to lightning strikes: 1) 17300 Boreal Ct. 2) 916 SW. 25th -BF — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) August 15, 2018

OKCFD working 5 more calls assisting motorists stranded in high water: 1) I-40 / Meridian, 2) SW. 45 / Drexel, 3) SW. 29 / Woodward, 4) Reno / Portland, 5) 2100 SW. 15th Folks, this is real! You can get in trouble quickly. Don't take chances. #TurnArounddontDrown — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) August 15, 2018

15 total calls (so far) to assist motorists stranded in high water. Many of these people were frightened, cold, and wet; not to mention the damage to the vehicles. PLEASE find an alternate route or simply get off the roadway and sit in a safe spot until the water subsides. — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) August 15, 2018

19 vehicles in high water. Overturned semi Reno/Portland. People stranded in a flooding house 1000 block SW. 53rd. People trapped in a shelter 300 block SE. 47th. OKCFD working hard to assist tonight! -BF — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) August 15, 2018

Good news: We have a report that five people (including 9 month-old baby) who were reported to be trapped in their storm shelter were able to get out. This was in the 300 block of SE. 47th St. -BF — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) August 15, 2018

Oklahoma City fire crews also had to extinguish a fire at a home in the 17300 block of Boreal Court just before 4 p.m. after the homeowner reported his house had been struck by lightning.

An investigation revealed the house was struck by lightning near the chimney. Fire officials say the electrical current followed a gas line, which caused a fire in the wall behind the fireplace.

Firefighters had to remove part of the interior wall to gain access to the area where the fire started. Crews were able to extinguish the small fire with water cans. There were no reports of any injuries.

A severe storm near the Will Rogers World Airport also caused flight delays and diversions.

605pm-Severe storm near Will Rogers Airport moving slowly E. May contain golfball size hail, strong winds, and very heavy rain (causing flooding). Other severe storms near Okarche and Putnam, also moving slowly E. #okwx — NWS Norman (@NWSNorman) August 14, 2018

#okwx update: The airlines have done a great job of keeping flights moving in heavy #OKC t-storms. But as delays lengthen and rain continues to fall, cancelations are expected. Continue to closely monitor updates from your airline and don’t drive thru high water on flooded roads. pic.twitter.com/Syaqz4Zdqg — Will Rogers Airport (@fly_okc) August 15, 2018

Storms are expected to continue moving across the state throughout Tuesday evening.

Officials always urge drivers to turn around, don't drown.

FLOODING: Don’t drive into high water. Turn around, don’t drown. #okwx — OKDOT (@OKDOT) August 15, 2018

According to the OG&E outage map, more than 1,200 people are without power.