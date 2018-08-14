Follow storms on KFOR live interactive radar
Severe storms roll across Oklahoma bringing heavy rain, wind and hail

Posted 7:23 pm, August 14, 2018, by , Updated at 08:51PM, August 14, 2018

OKLAHOMA – Severe storms are rolling across the state Tuesday evening bringing heavy rain, wind and hail.

Hail, straight-line winds and flooding are the major threats from the storms.

Video courtesy: Jessica Aragon from S.W. 104th 

According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, they are responding to numerous calls around the city due to weather.

They say they are currently working on several water rescues around the city.

Oklahoma City fire crews also had to extinguish a fire at a home in the 17300 block of Boreal Court just before 4 p.m. after the homeowner reported his house had been struck by lightning.

An investigation revealed the house was struck by lightning near the chimney. Fire officials say the electrical current followed a gas line, which caused a fire in the wall behind the fireplace.

Firefighters had to remove part of the interior wall to gain access to the area where the fire started. Crews were able to extinguish the small fire with water cans. There were no reports of any injuries.

A severe storm near the Will Rogers World Airport also caused flight delays and diversions.

Storms are expected to continue moving across the state throughout Tuesday evening.

Officials always urge drivers to turn around, don't drown.

According to the OG&E outage map, more than 1,200 people are without power.