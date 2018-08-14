Surveillance video released after Oklahoma City store clerk violently attacked

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City police have released surveillance video from a violent attack on a convenience store clerk.

Late last week, officials say three men attempted to rob the U.S. Foods Quick Stop, located near N.W. 31st and Drexel.

During their attempt to rob the store, the men brutally attacked the clerk.

They didn’t get away with any cash, and police say they ran off after they were unable to open the cash register.

All three suspects are described as black males in their late teens, and investigators believe they may be connected to similar robberies.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.