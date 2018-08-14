Tiny Oklahoma City restaurant named ‘America’s Best New Restaurant’

OKLAHOMA CITY – In recent years, many new restaurants have decided to skip out on the big cities and call Oklahoma ‘home.’

Now, one Oklahoma City restaurant has been named ‘America’s Best New Restaurant’ by Bon Appetit.

Recently, Bon Appetit released its ‘Hot 10: America’s Best New Restaurants 2018’ and an Oklahoma City establishment was at the top of the list.

Nonesuch, a 20-seat tasting-menu restaurant, opened in the 800 block of N. Hudson Ave. in Oklahoma City in October of 2017. While it remains relatively under the radar, it has now been blasted into the spotlight by the recent ranking.

Andrew Knowlton, with Bon Appetit, says he stumbled upon Nonesuch while browsing through Instagram photos. He decided to take a chance and book a trip to Oklahoma to try it out.

“It had been three months since I’d set off on my annual cross-country search for the year’s best new restaurants. I’d checked out most of the place I was ‘supposed’ to. You know, those buzzy spots run by pedigreed chefs or by cooks who used to work for those pedigreed chefs. I’d visited San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, and the other noted food cities. I’d checked out the vibrant restaurant scenes in smaller towns like Charleston, South Carolina, and Portland (both of them). But Oklahoma City? In two decades of covering restaurants, it had never popped onto my radar. And the chefs? Never heard of them,” Knowlton wrote.

Nonesuch uses locally sourced ingredients for all of its dishes, and you won’t find fried chicken on the menu.

“We are INCREDIBLY HONORED this morning to have been announced America’s #1 Best New Restaurant by Bon Appetit Magazine. Thank you to all of our guests who have dined with us. A huge thank you to Oklahoma City and our community in the Midtown District for all the support for Nonesuch. This community is ever-growing and we are so happy to be growing with it. Since our early pop-ups, it’s so great to be apart of Day One Concepts who has been continuously open minded. Our team works so diligently to prepare outstanding meals night after night, and we of all people know that they deserve this recognition,” Nonesuch posted on Facebook.

The rankings are as follows:

Nonesuch- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Maydan- Washington, D.C. Ugly Baby- Brooklyn, New York Freedman’s- Los Angeles, California Nyum Bai- Oakland, California Nimblefish- Portland, Oregon Che Fico – San Francisco, California Yume Ga Arukara- Cambridge, Massachusetts Drifters Wife- Portland, Maine Call- Denver, Colorado.