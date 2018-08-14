× Two Oklahoma men arrested for shooting at the homeless

OKLAHOMA CITY – Two men were arrested Friday night after allegedly shooting a homeless man in OKC.

Evan Grisham and Kamari Cole were arrested and interviewed on August 10 as persons of interest in a drive-by shooting that occurred in July.

OKC police responded to a call at Linwood and Blackwelder on July 28, where they found a man lying on the ground with a gunshot wound in his leg.

The victim told the officers he was walking when a black car drove by and began shooting at him.

He believed the suspect was shooting a pellet gun, but then his leg went numb.

The hospital told police the victim had a bullet lodged in his pelvis.

When Gresham was interviewed, he confessed that he and Cole were shooting a paintball gun at homeless people.

Gresham told detectives that Cole shot at a homeless man on a bicycle.

He said the man chased after them and threw the bicycle at them. That’s when Cole brought out a real pistol and shot the man, according to Gresham.

Gresham says they drove away after the shooting.

During the arrest of Cole and Gresham, a semi-automatic pistol was recovered.