Year of Transition For Defending State Champs Heritage Hall

Heritage Hall football is coming off of the most successful run in school history. They've lost just two games in four years and earned two state championships during that stretch.

However now is a time of transition for the Chargers.

The Hall graduates 14 seniors from last season's state title team. Among those gone are quarterback Blake Adams and receiver and defensive back Chandler Shapard. However, leading rusher from last season, Billy Ross, returns this season for his senior campaign. Head coach Brett Bogert says this senior class and team is determined to write their own history and carry on the legacy set forth by classes before them.

There's a three way battle taking place to see who can fill Adams' shoes. It features a junior and two sophomores. On top of that, one of the candidates, Will Dunn, could end up being the starting defensive end for the Chargers.

There's another caveat to the season. After two years in 4A, the Chargers drop back down to 3A in 2018.

So how do the Chargers feel about all the changes? Brett Bogert has the breakdown in the video above.