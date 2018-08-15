Broken Arrow Police Department announces loss of 6-year-old K9

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. – The Broken Arrow Police Department is mourning the loss of their 6-year-old K9.

Police say Havoc was a German Shepherd imported from the Netherlands. He joined the Broken Arrow Police Department in March 2014.

On Tuesday, Havoc’s handler noticed he could not walk.

When he was taken to the vet, police learned Havoc suffered from a severe condition caused by a cancerous growth.

Havoc’s handler, Officer Eric Keech, made the decision to have Havoc euthanized.

“We ask the community to keep Officer Keech and his family, both blood and blue, in your thoughts during this difficult time,” Broken Arrow police said in a Facebook post.