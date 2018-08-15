Court documents: Oklahoma 2-year-old suffered fractured skull after being beaten

CARTER COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities say an Oklahoma couple is facing charges after officers discovered filthy conditions inside their home and signs of abuse.

Court documents paint an unsanitary picture of the home where five children, between the ages of 2-years-old and 8-years-old, were living in Carter County.

Documents say the home was infested with roaches, did not have running water and officers noted animal feces and garbage scattered throughout the house.

“I think if parents can let their kids live in situations like that, they shouldn’t have kids at all,” a neighbor told KXII. “Especially all under the age of eight, they can’t defend themselves. They can’t do anything.”

Officials say there were also signs that two of the children were being abused.

According to court documents, a 2-year-old boy suffered a fracture to his skull and his arm from a beating. It also states that he had cigarette burns all over his body.

Authorities allege that a 4-year-old girl was also covered in bruises.

Officials charged 33-year-old Douglas Hart, Jr. with two counts of child abuse and one count of child neglect. Elizabeth Hart is facing two counts of enabling child abuse and one count of child neglect.