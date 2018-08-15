× Dam at Falcon Lake may breach, Kingfisher County officials say

KINGFISHER COUNTY, Okla. – A dam at Falcon Lake in Kingfisher County is on the verge of breaching, according to officials.

The dam is located about a half mile west of where Oklahoma, Logan, Kingfisher and Canadian counties intersect.

If it breaches, there will be major flooding in the area.

Kingfisher County officials say the Water Resources Board is on scene and is requesting Waterloo Road to be shut down.

They say homeowners in the area should know that there is a potential for flooding, road washouts and a large wall of water “if it goes.”