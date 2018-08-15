× Fake keypad attached to ‘shimmer’ targeting Oklahoma ATM customers

TULSA, Okla. – Police say the tactics used by criminals are always evolving.

The Tulsa Police Department released photos of a fake keypad on an ATM that was recently found by a customer.

The man told police the keypad seemed to be protruding from the ATM, so he pulled on the edge and it came off.

Authorities say someone had illegally attached what’s called a ‘shimmer.’ It is like a ‘skimmer’ but instead of reading the magnetic strip, it reads a card’s chip.

Officials say the threats are real and evolving, which is why it is always best to give any ATM or credit card reader a quick check before you use it.