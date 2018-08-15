× Firefighters battle fire at Guthrie church

GUTHRIE, Okla. – For several hours, firefighters battled a church fire in Guthrie.

Around midnight on Wednesday morning, firefighters were called to a blaze at the Guthrie Christian Church, located near 17th St. and Logan Ave.

Crews on the scene say they had to call in reinforcements to help battle the massive fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but officials say they’re not ruling out a possible lightning strike.

At this point, the church is being called a total loss.