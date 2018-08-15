First-degree murder charges filed in connection to deadly grocery store shooting

HOLDENVILLE, Okla. – New criminal charges have been filed in a deadly grocery store shooting in Holdenville.

On June 24, officials said shots rang out in front of Pruett’s Grocery Store in Holdenville. Authorities say the reported drive-by shooting killed 36-year-old Jonathan Merriman and injured one person.

A few days later, the Hughes County Sheriff’s Office said three suspects were in custody in connection to Merriman’s death.

The Hughes County District Attorney’s Office announced Tyler Deerinwwater, Caleb Hodgins and Tyler Grandstaff are now charged with first-degree murder.