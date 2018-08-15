“I’m proud to serve,” Paramedic praised for going above and beyond the call of the duty

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - An EMSA paramedic is being praised for his hard work and dedication, both on and off the job.

"In high school, I really knew based on a TV show called 'Emergency.' I was probably dating myself. It was about two Los Angeles County paramedics, Roy Desoto and John Gage, and the rest is history," said Oklahoma City paramedic Arnell Dean.

Working as a real life paramedic, not an actor on a TV show, is hard work, but Dean finds it very rewarding.

“Probably most important thing is interacting with patients and being able to save a life and give them another chance at life," he said.

If being a paramedic doesn’t keep him busy enough, he also spends a lot of time raising awareness about diabetes - a disease that’s rampant in Oklahoma with potentially catastrophic health problems. And, he's also a chaplain.

He was awarded for the amazing work he does on and off the job.

"I want to thank everybody for this award and I’m proud to serve," he said.

