× Intersection of NW 5th and Hudson to be closed for two weeks

OKLAHOMA CITY – City officials say the intersection of NW 5th St. and Hudson Ave. will be closed for two weeks, starting at 9 a.m. on Monday, August 20.

Crews will be making repairs to the storm sewer at the center of the intersection.

Local access will be maintained, officials say, but drivers should find alternate routes.