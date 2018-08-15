× Investigation underway after man’s body found at Fort Cobb Lake

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. – Investigators in Caddo County are trying to figure out what led to a man’s death after his body was found at an Oklahoma lake.

Around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, officials with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation were asked to help with a body that was found at Fort Cobb Lake.

Authorities say 45-year-old Tony Ray McGarrah was found floating in Fort Cobb Lake by his father, who called the Caddo County Sheriff’s Office.

At this point, McGarrah’s cause and manner of death have not been released.

The investigation into his death is ongoing.