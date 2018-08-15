× Conflicts, concerns over medical marijuana implementation addressed by law enforcement

OKLAHOMA CITY — Officials from law enforcement agencies are turning to lawmakers to flesh out gray area when it comes to implementing medical marijuana.

The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety was among several agencies that met at the Capitol on Wednesday. For the past four weeks, lawmakers on a working task force have invited various organizations and agencies to speak on the affects of State Question 788.

The goal is create recommendations for a permanent framework and rules.

“We’re very black and white in our arena. There’s not a lot of gray area in law enforcement. The law are the the law. They are what they are,” said Dr. Ed Rhoades, Medical Director for the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

At Wednesday’s meeting, Rep. Jon Echols pointed out a conflict when it comes to rules over the possession of marijuana.

“When the citizens passed State Question 788, it had a change that possession of 1.5 ounces of marijuana and a medical condition would be a $400 fine,” Rep. Echols. “When the citizens voted on 780, they changed the simple possession statute to 1,000 dollar fine and one year in prison.”

Right now, both state questions are law. Rep. Echols presented speakers a hypothetical situation, asking them which state question they would apply if someone were to be pulled over with marijuana.

“At that point, it would be follow 780 but quite honestly, we don’t know. We don’t know because there is conflict and there is confusion in that arena,” Rhoades said. “I’ll be very honest. We don’t know which way to turn on that right now. Our guys are nervous about it. They’re real nervous about it. They really are.”

Echols said what they do is know is that district attorneys across the state will have discretion.

“When we come into session next session, that’s something that needs to be cleared up, because there is a little bit of confusion left in the law,” he said.

The next meeting is next Wednesday at 9 a.m. An agenda is expected by Friday.