Metro mom warns parents, back to school lice is a problem

OKLAHOMA – It’s time to go back to school, but your kids should not bring along uninvited guests.

Maybe it’s due to summer camps or sleep-overs… But this is the time of year when lice problems seem to multiply.

Monica Lynch with Lice Masters says all it takes is a quick 15 minute check to see if your child has lice and one parent says its better to be safe than sorry.

“It`s stressful,” said a mother. “You have to control it. It will come back if you don`t treat everything.”

One metro mom is relieved after getting her kids’ hair checked.

They head back to school tomorrow and she thought they had lice….again.

“It has happened to our two older ones in the past,” said a mother. “Sports, school, they hug all of their friends, they are head to head. It doesn`t matter if they share hair ties or not. It happens.”

She says her kids have learned their lesson.

“Prevention is key,” said a mom. “I would recommend buying one of the lice combs and keeping it in your shower and just having them comb through their hair once a week.”

“You see a spike in it when children maybe return to school, camp or over the holidays because that’s when people congregate more so it`s more noticeable at that time,” said Lynch.

Don’t feel bad if lice like you.

Lynch says they prefer clean hair and hiding it can only hurt others.

“That`s how their child got it,” said Lynch. “Someone didn`t say something.”

“All I can say is check, check, check,” said a mom. “You`ve got to get it before it happens and before it spreads.”

We checked on prices for professional help. It ranges from $100 to $300 for treatment.