Officials prepare for dam failure at Falcon Lake

PIEDMONT, Okla. – Police, fire, and water resource officials have been working since 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Falcon Lake dam, northwest of Piedmont.

“It has drastically increased in the time we have been here,” said Andy Logan, Piedmont Fire Chief.

Record rains overnight have made the water in Falcon Lake break through the dam around the main drain on the north side of the Falcon Lake housing addition.

The Falcon Lake subdivision is hiring their own crew to make relief cuts and trenches in an effort to avoid a full breach.

“Letting water out in a controlled fashion to where there is less damage made to the hole in the dam right now,” said Logan.

Houses in the addition will not be effected; they are not in the way, but officials say if there is a breach, millions of gallons of water would burst out north, covering Waterloo Road and potentially effecting bridges and up to 12 houses north of the lake.

“I’m not worried about it. I mean, we live in the first house north,” said Daryl Robinson.” We are 30 feet above grade and pretty much everyone on our street is that high. There’s enough ravines to handle it.”

As of right now, the Cashion fire department is telling residence there is a voluntary evacuation in place.

If residents decide to evacuate, the Red Cross will set up a shelter at the Cashion HS.