× Oklahoma City residents asked to report flood damage

OKLAHOMA CITY – After strong storms dropped several inches of rain on Oklahoma City, some residents were forced to deal with flooded streets and homes.

Officials with the City of Oklahoma City say residents whose property was damaged by Tuesday’s flash flooding should report the damage online by Sunday, Aug. 19.

The online reporting tool is only for Oklahoma City property owners affected by Tuesday’s flooding. It is not for previous damage.

Residents can report flood damage to homes, mobile homes, apartments or businesses. However, officials say you should not report roof leaks.

The Office of Emergency Management will then use the information to identify parts of Oklahoma City that were affected by flooding, and conduct a preliminary damage assessment.

The Public Works Department will then use the reports to evaluate the city’s drainage system.

Residents with flood insurance are still encouraged to contact their insurance agent. If you need disaster relief or assistance, contact the American Red Cross at (405) 228-9500.