Oklahoma man dies after crashing with driver allegedly under the influence 

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. – An Oklahoma man was killed after crashing with another vehicle whose driver was allegedly under the influence.

It happened in Bryan County in the city limits of Colbert on Wednesday around 1:05 a.m.

According to a report, 25-year-old Brittney Schmidt, of Colbert, and her passenger were driving northbound on US 69 when she struck 42-year-old Kristin Patton’s vehicle in the rear.

Patton’s vehicle then “departed the roadway to the right and rolled two times and the driver was ejected an unknown distance.”

Schmidt’s vehicle departed the roadway to the left and struck a cable barrier.

Patton, of Durant, was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials say he was not wearing his seat belt.

Schmidt and her passenger were not injured. According to the report, they were both wearing their seat belts.

Officials determined the cause of the collision to be DUI by Schmidt.

Authorities are still investigating.