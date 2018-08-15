Oklahoma woman arrested on animal cruelty charges 1 year after alleged crime

TULSA, Okla. – An Oklahoma woman is facing two animal cruelty charges over a year after the alleged crime.

In December of 2016, animal control officers were called to a home in Tulsa after two dead dogs were found in the backyard.

The woman who lived at the home, Sacora Poncil, told officers that she went outside to feed the dogs and found them both dead. FOX 23 reports that she told police that she suspected that they had been poisoned.

However, animal control officers say the dogs were extremely thin and had no access to food or water.

Ultimately, Poncil reportedly told police that she couldn’t afford dog food and that the animals hadn’t been fed in several days.