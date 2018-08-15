Parents create viral video to capture the mood of sending kids back to school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES, Cal. - If you're feeling ecstatic about school starting for your kids, or even if you just want a good laugh, @THEDAVIDAARNOLD on Instagram created the perfect video with his family about the joys of sending the kids back to school.

Parents David and Julie can be seen dancing and singing their own words to the tune of "Everybody Rejoice" from the hit musical The Wiz as they get 11-year-old Ashlyn and 13-year-old Anna Grace ready for their first day of school.

The family says it took them two days to put the video together.

David is a comedian and writer for Netflix's Fuller House.

It's now been viewed more than 24-thousand times on Instagram.