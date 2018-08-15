Police officer collides with teen on bike in Duncan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUNCAN, Okla. - Just after his first day of school, a teen was rushed to the hospital after he collided with a police vehicle while he was riding his bike.

It happened a little after 3 p.m. Wednesday at the corner of Pine and 12th Street.

Police said the investigator was driving a white pickup truck on his way to a call. That's when they say witnesses saw the 16-year-old turn into the truck and hit it near the driver's side door.

"The truck didn't see the kid on the bike at all, I mean he didn't stop until it was too late," said Brandi Starr who witnessed the crash. "The front corner panel, right in front of the driver`s door and then got like pulled, from where I was at it looked like he got pulled under the truck."

Witnesses tell News 4 the truck dragged the teen several feet, and the front of the bike was left mangled.

Paramedics rushed the teen to a nearby hospital. Officers on the scene said he was alert and speaking before he was taken away.

"This is a parent`s worst nightmare," witness Michael Orr said, "expecting their kid to get home, instead getting a phone call that their kid just got hit."

The officer was put on administrative leave while the Duncan Police Department, along with Oklahoma Highway Patrol, investigate the crash.