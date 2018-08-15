Silver alert issued for 70-year-old woman on her way to Texas

WATONGA, Okla. – Family members are concerned about an Oklahoma woman who hasn’t been seen leaving for Texas.

Officials with the Watonga Police Department issued a silver alert for 70-year-old Judith Willet.

Family members say Willet left Watonga around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday to head for Dimmitt, Texas. However, she never arrived at her destination.

Willett has been diagnosed with dementia and was last seen in the 1100 block of N. Forest in Watonga.

She is described as a white woman, standing 5’7″ tall and weighing 157 pounds with short blonde hair.

She may be driving a silver 2004 Toyota Matrix with Oklahoma license plate “HAB 882.”