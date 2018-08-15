Silver alert issued for man who was last seen at Muskogee restaurant

MUSKOGEE, Okla. – A silver alert has been issued for a man who suffers from dementia.
On Tuesday night, officials with the Creek Nation Lighthorse Police Department issued a silver alert for 87-year-old John Berryhill.
Berryhill was last seen at the Boomerang, located on Hilbert and York St. in Muskogee, around 4 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.
However, he has not been seen since.
Berryhill was last seen wearing dark blue overalls, a plaid shirt, black tennis shoes and a tan ball cap.
If you have any information on Berryhill’s whereabouts, call 911.
35.747877 -95.369691