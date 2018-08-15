Southwest Oklahoma City residents cleaning up after flooding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - As strong storms dropped several inches of rain in the metro, some areas of Oklahoma City began to flood.

When the streets along S.W. 29th St. and May Ave. began to fill, several residents in the area saw the rainwater seep into their homes.

One resident told News 4 the water rose eight inches inside their home within an hour before they decided to get out.

A family-owned appliance store was also flooded and is having to haul dozens of refrigerators to the junk yard.

Residents are busy trying to clean up the mess and see what can be salvaged.