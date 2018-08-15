× Traffic alert: Possible bus delays expected due to flooding in Deer Creek district

EDMOND, Okla. – After severe storms moved through the metro on Tuesday evening, some residents are still dealing with the damage left behind.

Crews report that some streets in the Oklahoma City area were impassable with nearly 10 inches of water on the roadway.

Early Wednesday morning, officials with the Deer Creek Public School District announced that road closures may cause an issue for some students trying to get to class.

The district says flooding has forced the following road closures in the district:

178th and Rockwell

220th and Portland

192nd and Meridian.

Parents and students are being told to prepare for possible bus delays and to use extreme caution when driving to school.