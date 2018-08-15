× U.S. Grant high school to open ‘Little Generals Daycare’

OKLAHOMA CITY – U.S. Grant and OKC Public Schools (OKCPS) will host a grand opening for the school’s brand new childcare facility for teen parents, called “Little Generals Daycare” tomorrow morning.

The ribbon cutting ceremony will begin August 16 at 10 a.m.

“The Little Generals childcare center allows us to continue serving our students who are becoming parents at an early age, helping them stay in school and graduate so they can then continue on with their career plans,” said OKCPS Superintendent Dr. Sean McDaniel.

OKCPS is teaming up with Sunbeam, a family services center in OKC, to bring this facility to life.

“OKCPS and Sunbeam Family Services have been partners since 1998 when the Emerson High School’s Little Wonder childcare center opened, and this is our second childcare project with Sunbeam Family Services,” said Pam Hibbs, Director of Early Childhood Education.

To help get this program off the ground, Sunbeam applied for and received funding from the federal Head Start grant, which promotes school readiness for children 5 and under from low-income families through education, health, social and other services.

Teen parents not only get to be in the same building with their babies and receive resources such as meetings with OKCPS’ Teen Parent Coordinator, Special Education assessments, and free baby formula, they can also receive credit hours for spending time with their little ones.

“We have a teacher at U.S. Grant who teachers an Infant-Toddler class, and students who are enrolled in it can take a test and obtain an Infant-Toddler certification which can help them towards a professional career in the area,” said Stephanie Hinton, Coordinator of Early Childhood Education.

“Students can also enroll in a Leadership class and obtain one credit hour by spending time with their babies at the childcare center,” she added.

“I am so proud of this team of community partners and District leaders who came together to ensure that U.S. Grant High School is a place where our teen parents and their babies feel welcome, loved and supported. By working together, we can all have a hand in helping them write their own success story,” said Dr. McDaniel.