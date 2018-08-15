× Variety Care Celebrates Opening of Britton Health Center at Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Oklahoma City, OK – Variety Care celebrated the opening of the Britton Health Center during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Aug. 14. The grand opening event was headlined by Mayor David Holt, featured dignitaries—U.S. Rep. Steve Russell and Rep. George Young among others—and a special acknowledgement from local-area chambers of commerce. The community health center, located at 721 W. Britton Rd., is now open to the public.

With nearly 200 guests in attendance, the ceremony began with a welcoming message from Past President and Board Member of Variety Care Mariano Acuna. Local community members offered warm sentiments to the nonprofit community health center, most notably through an invocation by Senior Pastor of Britton Christian Church Mike Hays: “We are grateful for Variety Care who has chosen to move into this community to help those who are hurting and those in need,” Pastor Hays said.

Following Pastor Hays, U.S. Rep. Steve Russell offered remarks on assistance from the federal level and the positive outcomes offered through unity. “If we’re going to have solutions, it [must be] at the local level,” he said. Russell then thanked Variety Care staff for their tireless efforts in expanding health care for all Oklahomans.

Next up was Rep. George Young who spoke on the potential impact of providing a community health center to the residents of “Old Britton.” “We are creating another opportunity to impact the health and the standard of living for many who desire better, but struggle with life issues,” Young said. “We still have much to do. We must join in this moment to make tomorrow better.”

Mayor David Holt headlined the ribbon-cutting ceremony and used his remarks to sum up the need for quality, affordable health care in the area. “There is investment happening in Britton,” Mayor Holt said. “We need to pause and see the potential here. [This health center] brings attention to the area and provides a catalyst for what can happen here and a world-class beautiful investment.”

Past President and Variety Care Board Member Don Nevard used his remarks to thank Variety Care board members and staff who played an integral role in the construction of the Britton Health Center. Since 2014, Variety Care has met with supporters to accomplish their goal of building a state-of-the-art facility for underserved community members. “Variety Care has a great nonprofit board with real team players,” Nevard said. “We believe in the mission.”

The ceremony concluded with a final message from Variety Care CEO Lou Carmichael. In her closing remarks, Carmichael chronicled the long-storied journey that carried the nonprofit organization to completing its 16th location. Part of this journey included building and furthering relationships with numerous partners, vendors and companies including: Oklahoma Primary Care Association, Oklahoma Health Care Authority, Oklahoma State Department of Health, OKC-County Health Department, Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma, Patterson Dental, North Care, Hearts for Hearing, United Way of Central Oklahoma, The Business District of Britton, local churches, schools, organizations and a host of others. Carmichael also mentioned the “secret sauce” that keeps Variety Care thriving—her staff. “It’s a family effort and we have done [this] together,” Carmichael said.

Carmichael concluded her speech with a hopeful message on what the community can expect from the new Variety Care Britton Health Center: “We have to be visionary about what we want to see,” she said. “If you look a little farther with me what will see is healthier pregnancies, normal birth weights, lower tobacco use, lower obesity, recovery from opioid addiction through medically-assisted treatment and therapy, people who feel safe when they go to the doctor or dentist and welcomed when they come. We see the Britton Road Corridor coming back to life.”

Variety Care Britton Health Center is a state-of-the-art community health center offering family medicine, pediatric care, women’s health, dental, a drive-thru pharmacy, behavioral health and much more. Most importantly, the 33,000-square-foot facility will provide underserved community members of Oklahoma’s historic “Old Britton” access to the vast services offered by Variety Care.

Variety Care is hosting a free Family Fun day this Saturday, August 18. More information can be found here.

For more information on Variety Care, please visit varietycare.org. To schedule an appointment, please call (405) 632-6688.

About Variety Care, Inc.

Variety Care, Inc. is Oklahoma’s largest community health center with sixteen health care facilities in central and western Oklahoma. In 2017, we provided comprehensive and coordinated medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and social services to 120,858 individuals through 356,709 encounters. A United Way partner agency, Variety Care serves patients with insurance and without insurance and strives to make health care affordable and accessible for all patients. The Variety Care Foundation provides philanthropic support and community awareness for Variety Care and its efforts.