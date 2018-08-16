× Aretha Franklin, Queen of Soul, has died at 76

Aretha Franklin, whose gospel-rooted singing and bluesy yet expansive delivery earned her the title “the Queen of Soul,” has died, a source close to the family said Thursday. She was 76.

Franklin died at her home surrounded by family and friends, the source said.

Franklin had been reported to be in failing health for years and appeared frail in recent photos, but she kept her struggles private.

In February 2017, Franklin announced she would stop touring, but she continued to book concerts. Earlier this year, she canceled a pair of performances, including at the New Orleans Jazz Fest, on doctor’s orders, according to Rolling Stone.