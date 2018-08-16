Bodies of missing pregnant mother, two daughters believed to be recovered; Husband arrested on murder charges 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FREDERICK, Col. - The bodies believed to be that of two little girls who disappeared in Colorado have been recovered, according to police.

Earlier Thursday, police said they also recovered the body of the girls' mother, Shanann Watts, 34.

Police told KDVR they are not disclosing the location where the bodies of 3-year-old Celeste and 4-year-old Bella were found, however, they say they were found "in close proximity to other body whom officers strongly believe is Shanann's."

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation said the body that is believed to be that of Shanann was found on the property owned by Anadarko Petroleum, where her husband, Christopher Watts, worked.

Christopher was arrested Wednesday night and is being held in the Weld County Jail on three charges of first-degree murder and three charges of tampering with physical evidence in the deaths. He was scheduled for a bond hearing on Thursday afternoon.

Shanann's brother posted on social media that Christopher confessed to the killings to investigators and added his sister was 15 weeks pregnant with a boy.

Law enforcement has not confirmed the confession, only that Shanann Watts and her daughters are dead.

Weld County District Attorney Michael Rourke said his office will have until Monday to file formal charges against Watts.

Shanann and her daughters were reported missing at 1:40 p.m. Monday. The CBI issued a missing-endangered alert for the three on Tuesday.

The Frederick Police Department, the CBI and the FBI canvassed the area and on Wednesday night, arrested 33-year-old Christopher Watts.

A close friend has said she dropped off Shanann Watts at home in the 2800 block of Saratoga Trail about 2 a.m. Monday when they got home from a work trip. She saw her go inside.

She said the two friends were supposed to meet later in the day, but Watts didn’t answer her phone.

Christopher said in an interview Tuesday that he didn’t know where his wife and daughters were.

“In my heart, I believe that she is somewhere and I hope that she is safe,” he said. “I don’t know what to do right now. I just feel so alone in this house right now. I don’t know where to go from here.”

Investigators have not said what led to the killings.