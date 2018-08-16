Where was security during Luther school stabbing?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LUTHER, Okla. - Thursday's stabbing at Luther High School came during the first hour of the first day of school.

A 14-year-old boy stabbed a teen girl multiple times, and she was flown to a metro hospital.

In June, the school board approved a policy that allows for armed security in the schools. But, the policy hasn't been implemented yet.

“I have one set aside that would be my school resource officer," said Chief David Randall with Luther police. " We just have to work out all the contractable things that we need to do, and get it in place and get it started.”

He said the students' safety is his top priority.

“The only thing I want these kids to worry about is ‘What’s on the test? What do I have for homework?’ and, maybe, ‘What’s for lunch?'" said Randall, who told News 4 getting a resource officer in the schools is a process. “I just want all policies and procedures to be followed, and I want all I’s dotted and T’s crossed to make sure it’s done right, we have the proper person in there, we have the training not only with the schools but my officers as well, to make sure the training is there to know the signs to look for.”

But, could Thursday's attack have been prevented if security was in place?

"If they were present, maybe it might not have happened," Randall said. "But, things happen so quick today that they had teachers nearby that couldn’t react quick enough to stop it. I would like to think the mere presence would have changed his mind.”

The district's superintendent, Barry Gunn, said he is reviewing security policies and considering introducing things like hand wands to the high school. However, he said, right now, his team is evaluating its options and he hopes resource officers will be in the schools soon.