One injured in reported stabbing at Luther High School

LUTHER, Okla. – Authorities are investigating following reports of a stabbing at a metro high school.

Around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, emergency crews were called to a reported stabbing at Luther High School.

Officials say it was the first day of class for students at Luther High School, so the news of an attack came as a shock to many parents in the community.

At this point, investigators are not releasing details about the attack.

Witnesses at the scene tell News 4 that the victim is a female freshman who was stabbed multiple times during an assembly.

The teenager was taken to an ambulance on the scene, but was then loaded into a medical helicopter that landed in the parking lot.

Luther Public Schools released the following statement regarding the incident:

“There was an incident at the High School Assembly this morning at the Auditorium. The situation is under control , all students are safe.”