Family who waited 30+ years for answers pushes for law changing cold cases in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY - A family is pleading for a law to change the way cold cases are solved in our state. They're working with the attorney general, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and a state representative on the initiative.

The initiative centers around the use of a database that helps connect the dots in missing persons or cold cases. It's particularly important to one family because it helped them find their loved one's remains more than 30 years after she went missing.

"There's no words to describe not knowing. You're always wondering. You're always looking. When the phone rings, you wonder. If there's a hang up call, if there's an anonymous call," said Vicki Frost-Curl.

Frost-Curl was only 23 years old when her mom, Francine Frost, went missing in 1981. The memories are still fresh.

"She loved her family, loved her job," Frost-Curl said. "Thought she should have been a professional shopper."

But, it was a fateful shopping trip in Tulsa that ended with mystery.

"My mother's car was found in the grocery store parking lot with keys hanging outside the door and, so, that was foul play," Frost-Curl said.

For 33 years, the family found no sign of Frost.

"I grew up watching my mother and family go through a living hell, basically - with my grandma missing," said Cory Curl.

Curl was just 5 years old when his grandmother disappeared but, decades later, he was still searching for answers.

Finally, a look through the public National Missing and Unidentified Persons System revealed a missing persons case from Muskogee County, a woman who'd been murdered - her body dumped in field and found in 1983.

Not long after - her grandson's search more than 30 years later - Frost's remains were positively identified.

"A lot of crying. A lot hugging," Curl said.

That's why the family is pushing for Francine's Law. The proposed legislation would require law enforcement agencies across the state of Oklahoma to enter all missing persons and unidentified bodies into the NamUs system within 30 days.

The process is expedited for those under the age of 18 or missing under suspicious circumstances. They must be entered into the system immediately.

Frost's family is hopeful for a day when no one will have to endure what they did.

"In 1981, I understand. No computers, no cell phones, no DNA, no way to connect these things," Frost-Curl said. "I can accept that in 1981. Today, I cannot accept it from missing families. They shouldn't have to wait. They shouldn't have to wait this long."

Frost's family said her killer hasn't been found - yet.

So far, only five states mandate the use of the database.

Attorney General Mike Hunter said the goal is to not add any additional cost for law enforcement. He said they'll consult with law enforcement as they work to draft the final version of the legislation.