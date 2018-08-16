× Four former Bixby football players accused of rape to undergo psychiatric evaluation

BIXBY, Okla. – Before a judge decides whether or not to move a rape case to juvenile court, four former Bixby football players will have to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

In March, second-degree rape by instrumentation charges were filed against four former Bixby High School football players following allegations by another player.

According to an affidavit obtained by the Tulsa World, the victim claims he was held down by his teammates and was sodomized with a pool stick.

The victim said he was “unable to see everything going on during the assault” but heard one of his attackers say, “The deeper it goes, the louder he screams.”

Attorneys for the alleged suspects say that the act was simply “roughhousing among boys” and that they did not agree with the claims that were made in the affidavit.

Now, a judge has ordered the alleged suspects to undergo a psychiatric evaluation before the next hearing.

One of the accused has already undergone the evaluation, while the other three are expected to finish their evaluations by early September.

The teens have all pleaded not guilty to the charges.