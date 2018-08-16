Husband arrested for murder in connection to disappearance of wife, children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FREDERICK, Colo. - The husband of a missing pregnant woman in Colorado has been arrested in connection to the disappearance of his wife and their two daughters.

Police say 34-year-old Shanann Watts, 3-year-old Celeste and 4-year-old Bella haven't been seen or heard from since Monday. Watts is currently 15 weeks pregnant.

A close friend told investigators she dropped Watts off at home about 2 a.m. Monday on the way back from a work trip. The friend said they were supposed to meet later in the day, but Watts didn't answer her phone.

“I called her and texted her several times," Watts' friend said. "I knew she had a doctor's appointment that morning because she’s pregnant. She didn’t show up for it … and I was even more concerned."

Watts' friend told KDVR she called police on Monday and walked through the house with officers as they did a welfare check. She said Watts' purse, keys and phone were found inside, but there was no sign of Shanann.

"I don’t know where she’s at. This is completely unlike her," the friend said.

Watts' husband, Chris Watts, was the last known person to see her.

“My heart is racing a mile a minute," husband Chris Watts said. “It’s not something I could ever, ever fathom would happen in my lifetime, and I have no inclination of where she is. She said she was going to a friend's house with the kids and that’s the last thing I heard, and that was it. It was very vague."

KDVR reports that Chris Watts was arrested and is being held on three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of tampering with physical evidence.

A family member of Shanann claims that Chris Watts confessed to the murders, but law enforcement officers will not confirm whether or not he admitted to a role in the disappearances.

Investigators could be seen taking bags of evidence from the home.