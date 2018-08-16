Investigation shows signs of potential gas inflow before fatal drilling rig blowout
OKLAHOMA CITY — An ongoing investigation by an independent federal agency shows there were signs gas was flowing into a well before it experienced a blowout, ultimately killing five workers.
Authorities say in January, there were 22 workers on the site near Quinton which was being drilled by Houston-based Patterson-UTI Energy at the time of the explosion. The victims have been identified as 35-year-old Josh Ray, 29-year-old Matthew Smith, 26-year-old Cody Risk, 60-year-old Parker Waldrige, and 55-year-old Roger Cunningham.
“This was the deadliest U.S. drilling accident since the 2010 deep-water horizon rig explosion which killed 11 workers,” said CSB interim executive Dr. Kristin Kulinowski.
The U.S. Chemical Safety Board (CSB) said Thursday, the incident happened shortly after crew members removed the drill pipe from the well which is an operation known as “tripping”. The drilling rig’s mud pits gained 107 barrels of mud.
According to investigator-in-charge Lauren Grim, a gain of mud in the mud pits is generally an indication there could be a gas influx into the well.
“A notification of that there could be a gas influx could be set at a certain number of barrels. A lot of times in the industry, that interval of five to 10 barrels,” Grim said. “We were in this incident beyond that particular limit.”
Grim said their ongoing investigation has also found there were Patterson personnel on the rig who observed mug flowing out. Two of the workers reportedly tried to close an equipment known as the “blowout preventer” after it was already happening but were unsuccessful. Investigators are currently testing the equipment and why it did not function.
In light of CSB’s report, Patterson-UTI has released the following the statement:
“First and foremost, our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the families and others impacted by the accident. We appreciate the efforts of the CSB to investigate this incident, and we have fully cooperated with their investigation, which remains ongoing. We value the perspective of outside stakeholders and will be working with the CSB to understand their potential recommendations when they are available at the conclusion of their investigation. We remain committed to providing a safe working environment for our employees and others we work with in the field.”
Timeline of events released by CSB:
- January 21, 2018: Crew members from the Patterson-UTI Drilling Company had been drilling a gas well for over a week. Activities were being overseen by the operator of the well, Red Mountain Operating, LLC (or RMO) in Pittsburg County, Oklahoma.
- At 3:36 pm, the Patterson crew stopped drilling to remove the drill pipe from the well and change the drill bit.
- At 6:48 pm, crew members began the process of removing the drill pipe from the well. The Patterson crew pumped mud into the well during the removal of the drill pipe with the intent to keep the well full of mud. That operation involved closing an isolation valve to prevent mud from flowing out of the well. By 10:30 pm, the end of the drill pipe reached the top of the curve in the well.
- January 22, 2018: At 12:35 am, the crew pumped fluid also referred to as a “weighted pill” above the top of the curve to prevent gas influx into the lateral portion of the well.
- At 1:12 am, the crew began removing the drill pipe from the vertical section of the well. For this portion of the operation, the Patterson crew performed a “Continuous Fill” tripping method. Mud was continuously circulated in the wellbore using the Trip Tank pumps to keep the well full by replacing (?) the volume of the drill pipe removed with drilling mud. The isolation valve was open for this operation.
- At the start of this procedure, the drill pipe started pulling ‘wet’ – meaning the drill pipe being removed had not drained and still contained mud. The Patterson crew was aware that the pipe was plugged. At this point the Patterson crew attempted to pump a volume of mud also referred as a “slug” into the drill pipe to push the mud that remined in the drill pipe out, but this was not successful as the drill pipe was plugged. Therefore, the drill pipe in the vertical section was removed while it still contained mud. • By 6:10 am, the drill pipe and drill bit were completely removed from the well. At that time, the driller closed the blind rams on the well’s blowout preventer.
- At 7:57 am, the driller opened the blowout preventer blind rams so that a new piece of drilling equipment called a bottom hole assembly could be lowered into the well. At 8:09 am, mud was pumped through the bottom hole assembly to test the new equipment. News Release August 16, 2018
- While the rig crew tested the bottom hole assembly equipment, the mud pits gained 107 barrels of mud. Mud pit gains are an indication of a possible gas influx in the well. Data obtained by the CSB indicates that conditions existed that could have allowed a gas influx into the wellbore during the tripping operation.
- At 8:35 am, with testing complete, the bottom hole assembly was lifted out of the wellbore. At 8:36 am, mud blew upwards out of the well. The mud and gas from the well subsequently ignited causing a large fire