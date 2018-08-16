× Investigation shows signs of potential gas inflow before fatal drilling rig blowout

OKLAHOMA CITY — An ongoing investigation by an independent federal agency shows there were signs gas was flowing into a well before it experienced a blowout, ultimately killing five workers.

Authorities say in January, there were 22 workers on the site near Quinton which was being drilled by Houston-based Patterson-UTI Energy at the time of the explosion. The victims have been identified as 35-year-old Josh Ray, 29-year-old Matthew Smith, 26-year-old Cody Risk, 60-year-old Parker Waldrige, and 55-year-old Roger Cunningham.

“This was the deadliest U.S. drilling accident since the 2010 deep-water horizon rig explosion which killed 11 workers,” said CSB interim executive Dr. Kristin Kulinowski.

The U.S. Chemical Safety Board (CSB) said Thursday, the incident happened shortly after crew members removed the drill pipe from the well which is an operation known as “tripping”. The drilling rig’s mud pits gained 107 barrels of mud.

According to investigator-in-charge Lauren Grim, a gain of mud in the mud pits is generally an indication there could be a gas influx into the well.

“A notification of that there could be a gas influx could be set at a certain number of barrels. A lot of times in the industry, that interval of five to 10 barrels,” Grim said. “We were in this incident beyond that particular limit.”

Grim said their ongoing investigation has also found there were Patterson personnel on the rig who observed mug flowing out. Two of the workers reportedly tried to close an equipment known as the “blowout preventer” after it was already happening but were unsuccessful. Investigators are currently testing the equipment and why it did not function.

In light of CSB’s report, Patterson-UTI has released the following the statement:

“First and foremost, our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the families and others impacted by the accident. We appreciate the efforts of the CSB to investigate this incident, and we have fully cooperated with their investigation, which remains ongoing. We value the perspective of outside stakeholders and will be working with the CSB to understand their potential recommendations when they are available at the conclusion of their investigation. We remain committed to providing a safe working environment for our employees and others we work with in the field.”

Timeline of events released by CSB: