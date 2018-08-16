Latin fast-food restaurant gearing up to open for first time in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY – A Latin fast-food restaurant is set to open next week for the first time in Oklahoma!

Pollo Campero, “a fast-casual restaurant brand specializing in flavorful chicken,” will open its first location in the state in Oklahoma City.

The new restaurant is a 2,400 square feet space with 70 seats plus a drive-thru line and catering service available for corporate events and/or private parties. It will create more than 60 full-time and part-time jobs.

Catering and UberEats will be implemented shortly after opening.

The new location will be at 1414 N.W. 23rd St. in Oklahoma City. It will be open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. starting August 21.

Pollo Campero first opened its doors as a tiny, family-owned restaurant in Guatemala in 1971. Now, there are more than 350 restaurants around the world and the restaurant is accelerating growth.

