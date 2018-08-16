× Man arrested after allegedly exposing himself at Oklahoma City car wash

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man was arrested after he allegedly exposed himself at a metro car wash.

According to an affidavit, an officer was assigned to conduct a follow-up investigation in reference to an indecent exposure that occurred at a car wash near NW 39th Expressway and Willow Springs Drive on November 4, 2017.

The victim said she stopped at the car wash that day to wash her vehicle. After she exited the drive-thru car wash, she pulled into one of the stalls to dry her vehicle.

“There was a vehicle already backed in next to her vehicle,” according to the affidavit. “She noticed one of the car wash attendants opened the door to the vehicle next to her and got in the driver’s seat.”

The car wash attendant, later identified as 20-year-old Ceneca Harris, started asking the victim about the score to the OU football game. The victim turned around to tell him and then went back to drying her vehicle.

Police say Harris continued to talk to her, and when she turned around, “she immediately saw Harris’ erect penis,” and he was “massaging it.”

The victim then yelled at him, and he “apologized to her and promised to never do it again.” She told police she did not file a report at the time because she was under the impression, after speaking with the owner of the car wash, that Harris would be fired.

She filed a report after finding out Harris had been moved to a different car wash and was accused of sexual assault at that location.

On Tuesday, Harris was charged with indecent exposure in connection to the car wash incident.

According to the affidavit, one count of sexual battery was filed against Harris in Canadian County in reference to an incident that occurred on February 14, 2018.