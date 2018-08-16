New York Times best-selling author, TV journalist speaks out on 60th anniversary of Oklahoma City sit-ins

OKLAHOMA CITY – Earlier this year, News 4 launched an important initiative called “United Voice.”

The goal is to talk openly and honestly about topics involving race.

New York Times best-selling author and TV journalist Bob Dotson stopped by News 4 Thursday to talk about the 60th anniversary of Oklahoma City sit-ins.

Back in the early 70s, Dotson produced the Emmy award-winning documentary “Through the Looking Glass Darkly” about Oklahoma’s African American history.

“The real story of this country is not what we see in movies or on TV, it is people, inspired by a common dream, who band together to overcome great odds,” Dotson said. “The struggle for equality began in one of the most diverse places in America. No, not New York or California. Oklahoma.”

Dotson dedicated a portion his book “American Story” to the civil rights movement in Oklahoma.

“We are honoring a history teacher who made history. Clara Luper found a non-violent solution that changed America for the better,” said Dotson. “She dressed little children in Sunday school clothes and quietly led them to lunch counters where they were not served because of the color of their skin. They came back day after day until they were.”

United Voice mission statement: A coalition of Oklahoma’s media outlets, brought together in a united voice to promote a healthy dialogue on race.